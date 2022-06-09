Thiruvananthapuram: Gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh and P S Sarith are reportedly trying for an anticipatory bail from the High Court.

They are trying to avoid arrest following former minister K T Jaleel's complaint against that their recent claims against him. The Kerala Police is expected to make a quick move against them, legal experts said. Swapna's lawyers will approach the court shortly.

Soon after Swapna's revelations regarding Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Vigilance sleuths allegedly forced Sarith to go with them.

Vigilance officials later said that his phone was to be sent for forensic tests. The phone, which was confiscated by the Palakkad Vigilance unit, will be handed over to the Thiruvananthapuram unit. It is apparently part of the evidence collection process in connection with the Life Mission case. Meanwhile, Sarith said that he was using a different phone while the Life Mission case was going on and that he was asked about Swapna's recent allegations.

Swapna and Sarith were colleagues at the Thiruvananthapuram Consulate of the United Arab Emirates. It was in mid-2020 that the Customs busted a smuggling racket linked to the consulate. The probe revealed that consular staff were hand in glove with gold smugglers in Kerala and the Middle East. They used the diplomatic baggage to carry out smuggling. Money laundering also was likely attempted by the syndicate that enjoyed political patronage.

Swapna's claims to be investigated: DGP

DGP Anilkanth said that Swapna's allegations and the conspiracy around the same will be thoroughly investigated. He also said that a special team will be formed for the same. Meanwhile, ADGP Vijay Sakhare said that a conspiracy is suspected behind the recent claims. The case regarding Swapna's fake education certificates are also seriously looked into, reportedly. Police will be going to Punjab for the same and are planning to file the charge sheet in two months.

