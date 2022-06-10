IPS officer Vijay Sakhare denies talking to Swapna, says he doesn't know her 'close friend' Shaj

Kochi: ADGP (Law & Order) Vijay Sakhare denied allegations of having conversed over the phone with gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh.

He also clarified that he does not know Shaj Kiran. He reiterated that he has not spoken to anybody with regard to the gold smuggling case.

Earlier in the day, Swapna had alleged that Shaj told her about ADGP MR Ajith Kumar and Sakhare having made 56 calls to the duo on WhatsApp. It is in this context that the ADGP came out with a clarification.

Swapna had claimed that her 'close friend' Shaj Kiran tried to exhaust her emotionally with the intention of resolving the case.

HRDS-India paying Swapna's lawyer

Meanwhile, Shaj Kiran told Manorama News that HRDS-India was paying the fees of the counsel appearing for Swapna.

"Advocated Krishnaraj, HRDS and some politicians are behind the accusations," said Shaj. "When I asked Swapna why she revealed the names she said it was upon the insistence of her lawyer."