ED summons Swapna again, questioning on Wednesday

Kochi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has decided to interrogate Swapna Suresh, an accused in the diplomatic gold smuggling case, again and has summoned her to its office in Kochi on June 22. The ED’s move is in view of the latest revelations in the money-laundering case related to gold smuggling.

ED had earlier recorded Swapna’s confidential statement in the case filed by the agency. ED has now issued the notice to Swapna to personally appear before it after receiving a copy of this statement. Meanwhile, ED has also moved an application before the Economic Offences Court to obtain a copy of the confidential statement given by Swapna based on a directive by the Customs, in the smuggling case.

According to ED officials, they intend to compare both the statements before questioning Swapna on June 22. Swapna had earlier alleged that even though she had revealed everything to Customs, the agency had not carried out an effective investigation into the information provided by her.

Incidentally, the court had rejected pleas by the Crime Branch and Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau seeking a copy of the confidential statement given by Swapna in the case registered by ED. Another application by Saritha S Nair, an accused in the solar scam, seeking a copy of the statement on the gold smuggling case also was turned down by the court.