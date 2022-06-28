Malayalam
Gold smuggling case: Kerala Assembly begins discussion on UDF's adjournment motion

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 28, 2022 11:48 AM IST Updated: June 28, 2022 01:29 PM IST
Kerala Assembly to discuss UDF's adjournment motion on gold smuggling
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vjayan in Assembly. Photo: Manorama/File
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The discussion on the Opposition's adjournment motion regarding the gold smuggling case, in which allegations had cropped up against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his family members and top bureaucrats, began in the state Assembly on Tuesday.

The discussion began at 1 pm and will end at 3 pm.

Earlier, the government agreed to take up the issue for discussion in the House as the Congress moved a notice seeking adjournment motion over it during Zero Hour.

The chief minister informed the House that they were ready for discussion halting the other businesses when Congress legislator Shafi Parambil sought the notice for the motion alleging that the government is trying to scuttle the probe in the case.

The CM said it can be discussed as the topic is of interest to the public.

The opposition has been vehemently criticising Vijayan and the Left government over the recent revelations of gold smuggling case prime accused Swapna Suresh.

This would be the second adjournment motion being discussed by the second term of the Pinarayi-led LDF government; the first one was on the Silverline project.

Earlier, the Assembly proceedings have begun without any hurdles today. The Opposition cooperated during the Question Hour.

The manner in which the black flag protests against the Chief Minister were suppressed and the attack by the SFI activists on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad would be raised by the Opposition in the house.

The budgetary demands of the Home department would come up in the House today. This could also draw flak against the CM and the Police. Nevertheless, the Government has decided to launch an uncompromising attack on the Opposition.

The visuals of the Opposition protests inside the House would not be released in accordance with the Assembly rules.

