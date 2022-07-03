Man who posted about stoning AKG Centre gets bail; cops groping in dark

Thiruvananthapuram: Riju Sachu, who was arrested after posting on Facebook that he would stone AKG Centre five days ago, was granted bail here on Sunday. The Anthiyoorkonam native had been charged with non-bailable offences, including inciting a riot.

Riju was taken into custody on Saturday, two days after a bomb was hurled at AKG Centre, which is the CPM's headquarters, in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite interrogating him for hours, police could not find any link between the incident and Riju.

Three days since the incident, the investigation is at a crossroads, with the police's list of suspects fast diminishing.

A roadside eatery owner, who was taken into custody on suspicion of helping the prime accused in committing the crime, was let off after he was found to be innocent. He was considered the second accused after the CCTV visuals showed him passing AKG Centre many times on his red scooter.

The CCTV visuals of the incident haven't proven to be of much help so far. The hazy visuals show the accused hurling the bomb and fleeing through Pottakuzhi, which is 4 km from AKG Centre. There are no visuals of where he went from there.

The team said their efforts to ascertain the vehicle number of the scooter the accused used at the time of the incident has appeared to have reached a dead-end as well.