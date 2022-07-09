Malayala Manorama lensman bags Victor George memorial photography award

Malayala Manorama photographer Jithin Joel Haarim was on Saturday declared winner of a photography award instituted by KUWJ Trust in memory of late photojournalist Victor George.

Haarim, who works with the Wayanad Bureau of Manorama, will be presented with a cash prize of Rs 10,000 and a citation in the first week of September.

Angel Adimali, photojournalist with Mangalam's Thodupuzha bureau and Sreekumar Alapra, senior photojournalist with Kaumudi's Kottayam unit received the jury's special mention.

The award-winning photograph by Jithin Joel Haarim captured the emotional moment, young Abhinav offered a tearful salute to his father, Subedar CP Shiji,who was killed in an avalanche.

In his award-winning photograph, Haarim captured an emotional moment from the funeral of Subedar CP Shiji, who died in an avalanche.

The jury comprised Leen Thobias, course co-ordinator, Media Academy, Jose T Thomas, senior journalist and S Gopan, former photographer, The Hindu.

The winner was chosen from 79 entries. The award was declared by Vinod Nair, Chief News Editor, Malayala Manorama at a Victor George commemoration held at the Kottayam Press Club.

The meeting was inaugurated by Thiruvanchur Radhakrishnan MLA. Former MP Suresh Kurup inaugurated a Victor George photo exhibition.

The commemoration meeting chaired by Press Club President Joseph Sebastian was attended by Victor George's family members and friends.