Heavy rain: Holiday for educational institutions in 9 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Holiday has been declared for educational institutions in nine districts on Friday (August 5).

They are Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, Palakkad, Thrissur, Pathanamthitta, Wayanad and Alappuzha.

The decision comes amid incessant rain in the region. The educational institutions were shut here for the past two days in many places.

Idukki District Collector Sheeba George declared a holiday also considering how the region is prone to landslides.

Though the rain had abated by Thursday evening in Kottayam, District Collector PK Jayasree declared a holiday in view of IMD's prediction that more rain is likely on the way.

Educational institutions, including professional colleges and Anganwadis, will remain shut in Alappuzha, Wayanad, Thrissur, Ernakulam and Palakkad on Friday.

However, there will be no change to examinations that were already scheduled in Palakkad and Pathanamthitta.

The holiday is not applicable to residential schools in Wayanad. They can conduct classes as usual.

Kannur District Collector S Chandrasekar has declared a holiday for educational institutions, including professional colleges, on Friday.



The decision comes in view of widespread rain in the region. However, there won't be any change to scheduled university examinations.

Kottayam, Idukki, Palakkad, Thrissur, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha are among the eight districts where a red alert has been sounded.

Timely declarations



These decisions, which come a day in advance as is the norm, assume significance after Ernakulam District Collector Dr Renu Raj failed to timely declare a holiday in her district on Thursday.



This had caused much uproar in the district with many frustrated parents taking to social media to lash out at the collector not only for the confusion but also for putting their wards in a perilous situation.

When a holiday was finally declared (well past 8:30 am), many schools had already begun classes. This forced many to resort to calling the parents to come and pick up their wards.

Many others continued their classes without heeding the Collector's order. Then came another alteration to said order - those who had begun already begun classes may continue.

What perhaps was made as a gesture to avoid students having to make another difficult journey in the pouring rain was seen by many as Raj being "inefficient".

Now, what unfolded during the early hours in Ernakulam Collectorate is under scrutiny. Even Minister K Rajan has expressed displeasure about how things were handled.

He said the matter will be investigated and appropriate action will be taken.

However, Raj has redeemed herself by declaring a holiday for educational institutions on Friday well in advance.

MG University exams postponed



Mahatma Gandhi University has postponed examinations that were scheduled for Friday (August 5) following the District Collector's order that educational institutions are to remain shut.

The new dates will be announced later.

(to be updated)

