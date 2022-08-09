Mattancherry Vlogger encourages schoolgirl to use ganja, busted

A vlogger who encouraged a schoolgirl to try ganja was arrested on Tuesday.

Francis Nevin Augustine (34), son of Puthenpurakal Augustine, Mattancherry was taken into custody based on a video chat he had with a plus-two-student the other day.

Though the Excise Department led by Mattancherry Range Inspector VS Pradeep could not find drugs at his residence, 2gm ganja was reportedly found inside his garment.

Though he was eligible for bail for possessing a small quantity of ganja, the Excise Department wants to produce him before the court for using social media to promote the banned substance.

In his viral video, Francis told the schoolgirl where to find ganja.

Lecture inside the police station

While inside the police station, Francis was heard lecturing the cops on the benefits of ganja. "Marijuana is in my blood and I'll smoke it till I die, no matter what anybody says," he was heard saying in the video that was recorded by the cops.