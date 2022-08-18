Explained | 7 demands raised by fisherfolk protesting at Vizhinjam

Hundreds of fisherfolk have been protesting in front of the Vizhinjam port entrance for the past three days demanding the State government open its eyes to their various livelihood issues.

Led by the priests of the Latin Archdiocese, the coastal community members including women from nearby coastal hamlets flocked to the entrance of the multi-purpose seaport, located at nearby Mulloor, in large groups since Monday morning.

Onmanorama lists out the coastal community's seven-point demands.

1. Halt the Adani port project and carry out a proper study on its negative impact on coastal erosion. The team should comprise experts and locals nominated by the protesters

2. Implement the rehabilitation package announced by the State government and extend it to all affected families. The government should provide temporary, rent-free accommodation to those who lost their houses

3. Take effective steps to mitigate coastal erosion and rehabilitate those affected by it

4. Pay speedy compensation for the fishers involved in sea accidents

5. Address their other livelihood issues including supplying subsidised kerosene

6. Address the dredging near harbour at Muthalapozhi

7. Pay minimum wages on days forced to stay off work (adverse weather warnings etc.)