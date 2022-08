Thrissur: Eight private bus drivers here were taken in custody for drunk driving. Five conductors too have been booked.

They were found to be in an inebriated state as early as 6 am during a checking done by police officials in Shaktan Thampuran Bus Stand and North Bus Stand (Vadakke Stand).

The checking was necessitated after a bus collided with a car in the city the other day.

Police said a report will be filed seeking to cancel the drivers' licences.