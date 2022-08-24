Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Bengali labourer rescued from swollen Chinnar River

Our Correspondent
Published: August 24, 2022 09:18 AM IST
Chinnar
Nanjan Hajong, 20, fell into the gushing Chinnar River from the top of the power plant of the Chinnar Small Hydro Electric Project. Photo: Screengrab/MMTV
Topic | Idukki

Adimali: A migrant worker from West Bengal got a new lease of life after he was rescued adventurously from a swollen river by the Fire and Rescue personnel.

Nanjan Hajong, 20, fell into the gushing Chinnar River from the top of the power plant of the Chinnar Small Hydro Electric Project while undertaking a construction work. He fractured his leg while plunging 40 feet down.

As he flowed down in the strong currents in the river, he could luckily get a hold and scramble up to a rock in the middle of the river.

RELATED ARTICLES

Though the locals gathered and tried to rescue the man who seemed to be tired out, they could not, as the currents became stronger. They informed the Fire and Rescue personnel. Later, he was rescued and brought to the banks by hoisting him on a rope pulled across the river.

Hajong was admitted to the Adimali Taluk Hospital, later. 

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.