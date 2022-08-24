Bengali labourer rescued from swollen Chinnar River

Adimali: A migrant worker from West Bengal got a new lease of life after he was rescued adventurously from a swollen river by the Fire and Rescue personnel.

Nanjan Hajong, 20, fell into the gushing Chinnar River from the top of the power plant of the Chinnar Small Hydro Electric Project while undertaking a construction work. He fractured his leg while plunging 40 feet down.

As he flowed down in the strong currents in the river, he could luckily get a hold and scramble up to a rock in the middle of the river.

Though the locals gathered and tried to rescue the man who seemed to be tired out, they could not, as the currents became stronger. They informed the Fire and Rescue personnel. Later, he was rescued and brought to the banks by hoisting him on a rope pulled across the river.

Hajong was admitted to the Adimali Taluk Hospital, later.