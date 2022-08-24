Kochi: A 50-year-old woman who was an accused in the murder of her infant grandchild passed away here on Wednesday.

PM Sipsi died after a suspected heart attack. Her death came at a lodge at Pallimukku.

Her lover John Binoy Dcruz of Palluruthy in Kochi was the accused number one in the murder of Norah Maria, the daughter of Sipsi's son Sajeev, a native of Kodisseryin Angamaly, and Diksi.

Norah was just one year and eight months old when she was drowned in the bucket by John. The shocking incident happened at a hotel in the Kaloor area of Ernakulam in March this year.

Sipsi was the second accused in the case.

Both John, 28, and Sipsi had checked into the hotel along with two kids — Norah and her four-year-old brother.

According to the police, John drowned the girl in a bucket full of water by holding her upside down at midnight. Sipsi had left the room a few hours earlier.

Police said John killed the girl in an act of revenge as Sipsi had earlier filed some complaints against him after he wanted to end his relationship with her.

Sipsi had also alleged that the baby was born to her from Benoy. He had also held a grudge against Sipsi for leading an immoral life, the police said.