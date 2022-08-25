Deceased journalist KM Basheer's kin moves HC seeking CBI probe

Kochi: The family of journalist K M Basheer, who was killed after being hit by a car driven by IAS officer Sreeram Venkitaraman, on Thursday moved the Kerala High Court seeking a CBI probe into the incident.

The plea was filed by Basheer's brother alleging that the prosecution and the police were helping the accused IAS officer.

Basheer died on the spot when the car driven by the officer, allegedly in an inebriated condition, fatally knocked down the mediaperson in the wee hours of August 3, 2019.

Also, Basheer's brother alleged that the phone of the journalist was missing after the incident.

