Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Driver ensures children’s safety before collapsing due to chest pain

Our Correspondent
Published: August 27, 2022 12:25 PM IST
Rameshan. Photo: Manorama Online.
Topic | Alappuzha

Haripad: In a heroic as well as touching incident a 60-year-old driver managed to ensure the safety of 12 children in his mini-bus even as his end neared after he suffered a heart attack.

Rameshan, the driver of the mini-bus ferrying students to the Sree Ramakrishna Vidyalayam at Karuvatta village in Alappuzha district, developed chest pain while on duty but ensured the safety of the students before collapsing on the driving seat.

As soon as he sensed severe chest pain, Rameshan immediately halted the bus by the roadside. Then he collapsed on the driving seat. He was sweating profusely.

RELATED ARTICLES

Vijayalakshmi, the nursemaid (ayah) on the bus, tried to revive him but to no avail.

Subsequently, she got off the bus and raised an alarm. Rameshan was rushed to the Haripad taluk hospital in a car with the help of the local residents. But his life could not be saved.

He died of a heart attack, according to the doctors.

The incident happened around 8.30am on Friday. The mini-bus was on its way back to Karuvatta along the National Highway after students boarded the vehicle from SN Kadavu. Rameshan felt uneasiness when the vehicle was passing through a road with paddy fields on both sides. If the vehicle was not halted by him, it could have gone out of control and plunged onto the fields.

Rameshan is survived by his wife Sheeja and children Ranjith and Aditya.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.