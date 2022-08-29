Cabinet reshuffle looms; Shamseer, Chitharanjan likely in the reckoning

Thiruvananthapuram: With the CPM naming Kerala Local Self-Government Department Minister M V Govindan as the new party State secretary, a rejig of the Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet has become imminent. However, according to party sources, the same is likely to occur only after Onam.



The vacancies created in the Cabinet by the exit of Govindan, and Saji Cherian, who earlier resigned as the Culture minister, need to be filled.

Speculations are also rife that the party leadership might resort to more changes in the Cabinet in the wake of reports that the performance of some ministers are not up to the mark.

If the party decides to address complaints that the ‘inexperience’ of ministers is showing, it may bring back seniors who were in the first Pinarayi Vijayan Ministry.

It removed seniors like K K Shailaja by adopting a policy that none other than Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan from that Ministry should be given another chance.

With Govindan being elevated to the top party post in the state, another leader from Kannur, A N Shamseer, is tipped to replace the former in the Cabinet. Likewise, Alappuzha MLA P P Chitharanjan stands a chance to become a minister as there is no one in the Ministry representing the coastal district after Saji Cherian’s resignation.

The names of certain other State Committee members, who are MLAs, are also doing the rounds.

Will the Speaker be changed?

There is intense speculation that Speaker M Rajesh may be brought into the Cabinet and replaced by Veena George as Speaker. However, the leadership is giving no hints in this regard. Another theory doing the rounds is that Minister V Sivankutty may be appointed as the Thiruvananthapuram District Secretary, with Anavoor Nagappan getting elected into the State Secretariat. However, the party is satisfied with the functioning of Sivankutty in his capacity as a minister.