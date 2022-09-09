Kerala consumes alcohol worth Rs 117 core on Uthradam day

Thiruvananthapuram: Record alcohol sales were registered on Uthradam day (August 7) in Kerala this year, with the Beverages Corporation raking in around Rs 117 crore through the day's sales alone.



This is Rs 32 core more than what it sold on the same day last year.

The Bevco outlet in Kollam's Asramam topped the charts, selling liquor worth Rs 1.06 crore. Three other outlets - Irinjalakuda, Cherthala Court Junction and Payyannur - also registered sales of more than Rs 1 crore.

Beverages Corporation, or Bevco, is the government-owned liquir marketing entity.

The seven days leading to Uthradam saw the sales for Rs 624 crore, compared to last year's Rs 529 crore. As per records, the government amassed around Rs 550 crore as tax from sale of liquor in the state.

Bevco outlets were closed on Thiruvonam day.