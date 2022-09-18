Congress slams CPM for still shielding DYFI workers accused in Kozhikode hospital scuffle

Kozhikode: The Congress party on Sunday lashed against rivals Communist Party of India Marxist (CPM) for their statement alleging that its leaders who got into a "minor" scuffle with a few hospital workers here were needlessly harassed by the police.

District Congress Committee President K Praveenkumar said that through this statement, the CPM had unwittingly sentenced the Kozhikode City Police Commissioner to death.

"What is CPM's stand on the matter? Are they of the opinion that goons should walk free regardless of their atrocities? Is it in the CPM ideology to safeguard goons who attack our healthcare workers?" asked Praveenkumar.

CPM's actions these past weeks have displayed that they are willing to remain a mute spectator to lawlessness in the state, the committee president added.

It was on August 31 that seven DYFI workers manhandled the security personnel of the Medical College Hospital here. The Court had sent five of them to remand custody yesterday.

Earlier, it was alleged that the police was delaying the case, helping the accused to flee. However, in order to stave off criticism, the police ramped up their efforts to nab the culprits.

The CPM's statement about the police "witch-hunt" had come following this. The party urged stringent action against the police.

