Kerala Police best in country; incidents that bring shame to force won't be tolerated: CM

Thiruvananthapuram: In what can be termed as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's response to the Kilikollur police brutality, he promised stern action against all personnel who attempt to bring shame to the state's police force.

In a detailed Facebook post published on Sunday, the CM called Kerala Police among the best in the country and said attempts to undermine it by highlighting isolated incidents cannot be accepted.

Despite having a long list of achievements, there are incidents that can be termed aberrations which do not suit the image of the force.

The CM further said those engaging in acts that bring disrespect to Kerala Police will not be shown any kindness and strict action will be taken against them.

The chief minister's Facebook post:

Kerala is a state that implements the best policing in the country, an achievement gained as part of the LDF government's unique and popular policing policy. The government will neither accept isolated attempts that tarnish the image of Kerala Police nor condone the tendencies of individuals who bring shame to the department as a whole.

In the past six years, there has been a massive decrease in the number of criminal cases in the state. Law and order in Kerala is among the best in the country and this is due to the sheer willpower of this government, which has led from the front. Kerala Police ranks first in the country in terms of excellence in crime investigation. It is also far ahead in terms of efficiency. Whenever fringe elements attempt to sow the seeds of communal violence in the state, the department always intervenes in a timely manner and upholds the values of secularism. Even during rescue operations, induced by natural calamities that hit the state in recent years, the police joined hands with the people and ensured complete cooperation.

However, despite all these achievements, it is a matter of grave concern that certain incidents are happening in the force that is not befitting of its true nature. Those engaging in such acts bring disrespect to Kerala Police and no kindness will be shown to them. A thorough investigation will be conducted and those found guilty will be removed from the force. Any move to undermine Kerala Police's excellent record in the public eye will be dealt with sternly. The image of the force should be that of a people-friendly one. Strict action will be taken against those who act otherwise.

Having said that, the government takes exception to the public labelling the entire police force over isolated incidents. Those who engage in such acts, and thereby bring shame to the department, need not expect any sympathy from the government.