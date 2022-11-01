4 IT corridors, 4 million new jobs on the anvil: CM

Thiruvananthapuram: Forty lakh job opportunities would be created in Kerala by 2026, promised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the occasion of the State Foundation Day which falls on November 1.

Several projects that can play a significant role in the development of the state are nearing completion, the CM said.

In a statement issued in connection with the Foundation Day, formally called Keralapiravi, the CM also pointed out that the interventions made for upgrading the higher education sector have started showing results.

As per the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) assessment, the Kerala University has secured a grade of A++, while the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) and Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit got A+ grade. Several of the higher educational institutions also made it to the top 100 of the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) report, the CM noted.

While stating that Kerala's status as one free of communal tensions and with good law and order, the CM cautioned the public to be vigilant against those trying to disrupt the state’s peaceful atmosphere.

Kerala has the lowest inflation rate in the country, and Rs 4,814 crore was spent during this government's tenure to strengthen the public distribution system, the CM said.

IT corridors



Four IT corridors are being set up parallel to the National Highway 66. The IT corridors are being established from the site of Technopark-Phase 3 at Thiruvananthapuram to Kollam, from Cherthala to Ernakulam, Ernakulam to Koratty, and Kozhikode to Kannur.



About 15 to 25 acres of land would be acquired parallel to the NH for the IT park. Twenty small satellite IT parks, with an area ranging from 50,000 to 2-lakh sq-feet, would be established.

When the Left Democratic Front (LDF) came to power in 2016, there were 78,068 employees in 640 companies, and IT exports worth Rs 9,753 crore across the three IT parks. Today, these have increased to 1,106 companies, 1,35,288 employees and IT exports worth Rs 17,356 crore, the CM claimed.

During the first 200 days of this government, 75,000 ventures were started, investments of Rs 4,694 crore were raised and also 1,65,301 employment opportunities were created. Kerala ranks first in the Human Development Index.

The Left government was able to lay the foundation for ‘Nava Kerala’ by upgrading the education and health sectors to be on par with global standards, completing infrastructure development projects, and streamlining interventions in the housing sector. As a result, the Left front was able to return to power in the state. Preliminary steps have been initiated in 85 per cent of the 900 promises put forward this time.

Kerala is the first state to declare internet access as a basic human right and K-FON was envisaged to provide internet access to all.

During this government's tenure, Rs 1,406 crore was disbursed through the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund. Also a total of 50,650 houses were constructed under the Life Mission project, the Chief Minister further stated.