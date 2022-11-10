Formulate plan to pay KSRTC staff salaries, HC directs State Govt

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the State Government to come up with a plan to pay the salaries of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees in the future.

Justice Devan Ramachandran, who gave the direction, also expressed hope that the KSRTC in the future would be self-sufficient to meet its expenditure.

Justice Ramachandran also observed that this aspect shall also be kept in mind by the Special Government Pleader when he makes submissions in this regard on the next date of hearing.

He was hearing the petitions filed by KSRTC staff seeking direction to the Corporation and its MD to formulate a scheme for payment of salary to its employees at least before the 5th of every month.

The special government pleader Santhosh Kumar told the court that the salary for October was paid to the employees, with the Rs 50-crore assistance from the government.

The court will take up the case again after three weeks.