HM hauls up Malappuram teacher for wearing leggings

Malappuram: A government school teacher has filed a complaint with the state education officials after her headmistress hauled her up for wearing leggings to school.

Saritha Ravindran, a Hindi teacher at CKHM Government Higher Secondary School at Edapatta, who is also a former beauty pageant winner, complained that the headmistress, Ramlath, made harsh remarks when she entered her cabin to mark attendance, MM TV reported.

The headmistress, who was apparently upset with a student for not wearing the school uniform, got annoyed on seeing the teacher in leggings and said if teachers come in such dresses, they can’t be models to students.

"Her words hurt me a lot as I wore a decent dress. Since I was unable to get over her statements, I decided to register a complaint with the Education department officials," said the aggrieved teacher.

School authorities and the headmistress have not responded to the reports yet.

In September, a teacher had quit from Little Flower school in Kollamula, Pathanamthitta, to protest against gender-biased uniform rules for female faculty members.

The faculty, Rani Joseph, had alleged that her school principal spoke to her in a harsh tone for not wearing an overcoat that teachers were expected to wear.

