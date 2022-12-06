All devotees the same; stop offering VIP darshan at Sabarimala: HC

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the Devaswom Board to do away with helicopter services and VIP darshans at Sabarimala.

"Nobody should make such promises. Every devotee should be given equal importance at the hill shrine. The Devaswom Board should ensure this," stated the court.

It further observed that once an individual reaches Nilackal, their stature does not matter and everyone becomes an ordinary devotee.

The order of the High Court division bench is based on a suo motu case after a helicopter service company in Kochi advertised its VIP service to Sabarimala for Rs 48,000.

Earlier, while hearing the case, the court directed the company offering the service to withdraw the advertisement. The organisation came under criticism for operating such a service without the permission of the state or central governments.

The case was heard by a bench comprising Justices Anil K Narendran and P G Ajithkumar.