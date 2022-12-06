Network bug derails treasury operations across Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: All Treasury branches across Kerala remained closed on Monday as key online transactions, including the salary and pension distribution, were affected due to a software glitch.

An error in the data network was spotted and efforts were on late into Monday night to fix it.

The issue cropped up soon after the branches were opened in the morning. Though the repair works were initiated on a war footing, the glitch is yet to be fixed, sources said.

All the Treasury transactions are done through the Kerala State Wide Area Network (KSWAN) network. It connects all the branches and departments through wireless, leased lines, and Local Area Network. The glitch occurred in this network.

The financial transactions of all government departments in Kerala are carried out through the e-Treasury system. Account-holders of the Treasury Savings Bank, Pension Treasury Savings Bank (PTSB) and Employee Treasury Savings Bank (ETSB) also make use of the online system.