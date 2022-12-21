Unauthorised collection of money from Sabarimala pilgrims at MVD checkposts

Kottayam: A strange order issued by the Kerala Transport Commissioner is being used by officials of the Motor Vehicles Department at checkposts for collecting money from Sabarimala pilgrims who arrive from across the inter-state border.

The order stating that a copy of the permit for which the fee had been paid online should be produced at the checkpost and the seal affixed is leading to the collection of money.

An inspection conducted by the Vigilance at the checkpost at Kumily the other day had found that unauthorized collection of money was going on. The officials collect Rs 100 per passenger. Such collection of money is going on at all the 19 checkposts of the Motor Vehicles Department in Kerala.

A facility named “Vahan Checkpost” has been established at the checkposts. Vehicles from other States that arrive with passengers can obtain the permit for entering Kerala through this facility online and also pay the tax. By checking the e-POS machine, the officials can verify whether the tax had been paid after obtaining the permit for the vehicle. If the registration number of the vehicle is entered, it could be known whether it has obtained the permit or not. There are also enforcement squads functioning 24 hours.

The circular to produce the copy of the online permit of vehicles coming from across the border at the checkposts and get the seal affixed was issued when such a facility was available.

It is for affixing this seal that Rs 100 is collected per person as a “hand-out” after the number of passengers in the vehicle is totalled up.