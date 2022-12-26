Thiruvananthapuram: Moderate rain is likely at isolated places over eight districts in the next few hours as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of rough sea conditions resulting in giant waves along the coasts.



Rain is likely in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, and Thrissur. The Kerala coast is likely to witness rough sea conditions till 11.30 pm on Monday, which may result in waves of up to 2.5 to 3.2 meters, the IMD warned.

Fishermen and people living in the coastal areas should maintain high vigil. They should shift to the temporary shelter as per the direction of the authorities to preempt any mishaps due to the rough sea, it cautioned.

The IMD asked people not to visit beaches in view of the rough sea conditions. The fishing vessels should be securely fastened to prevent them from drifting into the sea.

A few days ago, IMD said that a depression has formed in the south-west part of the Bay of Bengal and a low pressure formation will move west-southwestwards towards Comorin Area across Sri Lanka. Heavy rains were predicted due to the formation in Kerala coast.