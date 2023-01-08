Anjushree did not die of food poisoning, says post-mortem; another poison found in system

Kasaragod: The police now assume that Kasaragod-native Anjushree Parvathy's death was not caused by food poisoning.

The latest development comes in the wake of a post-mortem report that found damages to the liver and traces of another poison in the system.

Kasaragod district police chief, Vaibhav Saxena, told mediapersons on Sunday that their assumptions match the doctor's findings.

"A part of the liver was damaged, the presence of any other kind of poison needs to be further probed in a chemical examination. We have sent the viscera sample for examination," Vaibhav Saxena said.

The post-mortem had revealed that the 19-year-old had developed jaundice. Earlier, the DMO had said septicemia or the poisoning of blood by bacteria, had triggered multiple organ dysfunction syndrom.

Anjushree, a resident of Thakaklayi village at Chemnad in the district had eaten non-vegetarian food ordered from Al Romansiah Restaurant at Adkathbail in the town on December 31.

She and a cousin were taken ill the next day and despite hospitalisation her condition worsened on January 5. She collapsed the next day and died on the morning of January 7.

They had ordered a full-chicken manthi, one full chicken 65, mayonnaise and salad.