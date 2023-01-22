Police torturing IUML members under the guise of raid on PFI: Kunhalikutty

A controversy has erupted on the raid on the properties of PFI leaders and the attachment of their assets with Indian Union Muslim League leaders claiming police are torturing their members under the guise of action against the banned organisation.

Referring to the instances where the properties belonging to the Muslim League leaders were attached, Muslim League National Secretary P K Kunhalikutty said the police were adopting the policy of naming an innocent thief when they fail to find the culprit. "Can't the police distinguish between Popular Front members and other politicians," he asked.

P M A Salam, the state general secretary of the party, said there was an attempt to trap the Muslim League members in false cases under the guise of confiscating the assets of PFI leaders.

"This shows a collusion between the government and the Popular Front. We will take legal action against this. We will also raise the issue in the Assembly," Salam said.