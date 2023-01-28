Chintha Jerome’s PhD dissertation says the poem ‘Vazhakkula’ was written by Vyloppilli

Thiruvananthapuram: Youth Commission chairperson Dr Chintha Jerome’s PhD dissertation has a glaring error. It has attributed the Malayalam poem titled ‘Vazhakkula’ to the poet Vyloppilli while it was originally written by Changampuzha.

Chintha received her doctorate from Kerala University for this dissertation of hers. It also mentions that the films made by directors Ranjith and Priyadarshan dilute the secular outlook framed by the Communist Government. Ranjith has been appointed the chairman of Chalachithra Academy by the second Pinarayi Government.

The dissertation by Chintha is on ‘the ideological foundation of Malayalam commercial cinema in the neoliberal times’. Chintha received her PhD in English literature in 2021. The dissertation was prepared under the guidance of Dr P P Ajayakumar who was the Pro VC of Kerala University then.

‘Save the University Campaign’ committee had appealed to the Kerala University Vice Chancellor seeking to review Chintha’s PhD dissertation. The committee alleged that there are many errors in the dissertation paper including a spelling mistake in the name of the poet Vyloppilli. Instead of Vyloppilli, the name is written as Vyloppalli (In Malayalam) in the paper, it was alleged.