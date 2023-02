Palakkad: A 60-year-old man killed himself on Monday after being served an attachment notice for defaulting his loan here.

K S M Manzilil Ayub was found hanging at his home in Kallikkad of Palakkad district.

The notice asked him to repay a loan amount of Rs 1.38 crore. He had mortgaged his home and borrowed the amount for his son-in-law's business venture.

The bank served Ayub the attachment notice after he defaulted the repayment.