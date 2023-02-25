Top honours for Manorama in state media awards, Shani Prabhakaran adjudged best news reader

Thiruvananthapuram: Manorama News has bagged top honours at the Kerala Government's Media Awards for 2021.

While Shani Prabhakaran of Manorama News was adjudged the best news reader, Jayamohan Nair received the award for the best TV interview award for his interview with author Manu S Pillai.

Arun Sridhar of Malayala Manorama shared the award in the photography category with Mathrubhumi daily's Santosh.

The awards were announced in several categories including general reporting, development reporting, photography and cartoons in the print media section.

In the visual media section, the honours were for social empowerment report, TV reporting, TV interview, TV news editing, TV news camera and TV news reader categories.

Vinod Payam of Deshabhimani daily won the award for general reporting in the print media category and Anu Abraham of Mathrubhumi daily won the award for development reporting.

In the visual media section, S Shyam Kumar of Asianet News received the award for TV reporting. Amrita AU of Mathrubhumi News was awarded the prize for the Best Social Empowerment Report.

K Unnikrishnan of Mathrubhumi daily won the award in the cartoon category.

Krishnaprasad RP and V Vijayakumar of Asianet News won the award for Best TV News Camera and Best TV News Editing, respectively.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will distribute the awards on February 28 at 5.30 pm at University Senate Hall in Thiruvananthapuram.

The juries

The print media awards were decided by a jury consisting of R Parvathi, KM Mohandas and Sanjeev.

Krishna Pujapura, Vamanapuram Mani and MK Vivekanandan Nair were the jury members of cartoon category.

The visual media awards were decided by a jury consisting of Dr Meena T Pillai, K Manoj Kumar and T M Harshan.