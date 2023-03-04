Man fakes cancer to dupe former classmates, teachers of Rs 25 lakh

Thodupuzha: Police here have arrested a 45-year-old man who deceived his former college mates and teachers, and extracted lakhs by lying that he is a cancer patient.

C Biju of Karimannur Mulappuram Aikaramukkil has been arrested by the police for fraudulence.

Biju deceived people and got the money by sending messages on WhatsApp and by calling up in the name of his relatives, by changing his voice using a mobile application, the police said.

He was a member of a WhatsApp group of a Pala-based college where he had studied. He sent a message to this group saying that he is suffering from cancer. Later, a man introducing himself as Biju’s uncle called up the group members and sought financial help saying they were in a crisis.

Following this, the college mates collected and raised about Rs 10.5 lakh and handed it over. Later, a ‘female’ called up teachers introducing herself as Biju’s sister and seeking help from them. Biju himself had called up in the female voice using the mobile application. Police say he has extracted about Rs 15 lakh in that way.

As his college mates who called back on the ‘uncle’s’ number had a suspicion, they enquired further. One of them who works at Thodupuzha spotted Biju in the town and understood that he has bought a new car. Later, a complaint was filed at Thodupuzha Police station. The arrest was made by the police team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police M R Madhu Babu.

Biju, who hails from Cherthala, moved to Mulappuram after he got married