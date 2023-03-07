Bus driver attacked by moral policing goons succumbs in Thrissur

A bus driver, who was attacked brutally by a gang of men in a case of moral policing, succumbed to his injuries while under treatment in Thrissur on Tuesday.

The deceased is Sahar. The 33-year-old man from Cherpu was attacked on February 18. The goons dragged Sahar out of his woman friend's house at midnight on that day, Manorama News reported.

Sahar was the driver of a private bus that services the Thrissur-Triprayar route. According to the police, Sahar reached his friend's house after he received a call from her. Reportedly, the six men, identified as Rahul, Bijith, Vishnu, Binu, Arun, Abhilash were waiting near the house for his arrival. The gang then questioned Sahar and tortured him.

CCTV footage from a nearby temple showed the men attacking Sahar brutally. Sahar sustained injuries to his kidneys and ribs. He was later taken to Jubilee Mission Medical College Hospital. The injury was so severe that he was on ventilator support.

Police have filed a case against the six people who attacked Sahar. All the accused are absconding. One of the accused has already left the country, police said.