Pak-based hackers leak Kerala education department database

Thiruvananthapuram: A Pakistan-based hacking group has leaked an online database of the Kerala Education Department that mainly contained information about school students, teachers, and other staff.

The hackers, who identified themselves as ‘Team Insane P K’, partially breached data stored in ‘Sampoorna’ school Management software, mainly the information of an aided school based in Kattakada, Thiruvananthapuram, and posted the same on Twitter.

Besides student names, images, ID card numbers, class, phone numbers, parent names, and information regarding staff, the login details of the software used to conduct the SSLC IT examination too were stolen.

The hackers sent messages to the leaked phone numbers ten days ago, as worried parents informed the same to the authorities. The messages came from Pakistan-based phone numbers, and it was also found that the IP address of the computer used by hackers was based in that country.

Though the school authorities lodged a case with the Kattakada Police, it’s been alleged that the cops didn’t register a case or take statements from them.

“While ‘Sampoorna’ has details of over 10,000 schools, the information of just one school got leaked. There was no breach in the main database. The KITE (Kerala Infrastructure & Technology for Education) will provide special training to authorities of all schools to ensure the security of data in the wake of this incident,” said K Anvar Sadath, CEO of KITE.