Amit Shah set to arrive in Thrissur, to take stock of BJP's LS poll preparations

Our Correspondent
Published: March 12, 2023 10:29 AM IST Updated: March 12, 2023 11:02 AM IST
Thrissur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reach Thrissur on Sunday to oversee BJP's preparations for the  2024 general election. 

Shah will arrive at Kochi international airport by noon. He is expected to reach Thrissur in a helicopter by 1.30 pm.

Shah will pay floral tribute at the Sakthan Thampuram memorial here around 2 pm.

At 3 pm, he will attend BJP parliamentary constituency leadership meeting at the Joys Palace hotel. The leaders will present the annual election plan at the meeting.

After visiting the Vadakkumnathan Temple, the BJP stalwart will address a public meeting scheduled at 4.30 pm at Thekkinkkadu Ground (Maidan).

BJP national spokesperson Prakash Javedkar, state president K Surendran, general secretary MT Ramesh, actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi, BJP district president KK Aneesh Kumar and state BJP spokesperson B Gopalakrishnan will address the gathering.

Suresh Gopi, who contested from the Thrissur parliamentary constituency in the 2019 polls, could be pitted again from here next year. Interestingly, he gets a chance to address the gathering overtaking several other key BJP functionaries in the state.

