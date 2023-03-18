Admin Tribunal stays further action against KTU VC Ciza till March 23

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Administrative Tribunal has stayed till March 23 any further action against Dr Ciza Thomas, Vice Chancellor of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, on the basis of the show-cause notice issued to her by the State Government.

The government issued the notice to Ciza prior to taking disciplinary action even as she is due to retire as the Principal of the Government Engineering College on March 31.

The government stated in the show-cause notice that assuming the post of the Vice Chancellor without the government’s permission was in contravention of the service rules. However, in the tribunal, Ciza took the stand that she had taken charge of the post of Vice Chancellor on the basis of the order issued by the Governor and pleaded for revoking the show-cause notice. The case will be considered again on March 23.

The APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University is often referred to by its earlier name Kerala Technological University.

Saji Gopinath may succeed Ciza

As Dr Ciza Thomas is due to retire from service, the government is mounting pressure on the Governor to remove her from the post of KTU Vice Chancellor and hand over the responsibility to Dr Saji Gopinath, the VC of Digital University. The Governor has not taken a decision on the proposal.

Earlier, when the government had recommended that the VC’s charge be given to Saji Gopinath, the Governor had rejected it, pointing out that he had been issued a show-cause notice.

The government is mounting pressure again as the Governor has given charge of the Malayalam University to Mahatma Gandhi Vice Chancellor Dr Sabu Thomas, who had also been issued the show-cause notice.