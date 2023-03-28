Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Kavaratti district judge molests lawyer in chamber, transferred to Pala

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 28, 2023 07:23 PM IST
Article image size
Image for representation only. Photo: Canva
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: Lakshadweep's Kavaratti District Judge K Anilkumar has been transferred to Pala for molesting a young lawyer in his chamber.

He will now take charge as the Motor Vehicles Compensation Tribunal judge in Pala.

According to the complainant, Anilkumar promised to take a favourable stand in cases if she didn't disclose the incident to the High Court registrar.

RELATED ARTICLES

However, the complainant said that despite registering her grievance, no action was taken. That is when the accused was transferred.

The young lawyer filed a molestation complaint against Anilkumar with the Registrar General of the High Court on March 11. In the complaint, it was stated that the judge called her to his chamber and grabbed her. This caused considerable mental trauma in the complainant.

Members of the Lakshadweep Bar Association met with the Registrar General of the High Court regarding the complaint.

The transfer came into effect when the complainant was preparing to proceed legally due to the lackadaisical approach of the registrar.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.