Kottayam: Two relatives died after being hit by lightning at Mundakkayam here on Wednesday.

Sunil (45), of Kappilamoodu Thadathil, Amaravathi and his brother-in-law Shibu (43) of Nattuparambil, Nilakal died on the spot.

The duo was engaged in the re-survey of a family property by 5 pm when lightning struck.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has warned lightning with showers at various locations in Kerala between March 29 and April 2.