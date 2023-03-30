Youth gets 49 years rigorous imprisonment for raping, impregnating minor girl

Thiruvananthapuram: A fast-track court sentenced a youth to 49 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 86, 000 after finding him guilty of raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl.

The convict was identified as Shilpi (27) of Akashbhavan in Paruthippara colony, Aryanadu, here. He will have to serve an additional jail term of two-and-a-half years upon defaulting to pay the fine amount, which will be given as compensation to the victim.

As per the case, the convict trespassed into the victim’s house on August 3, 2021, and sexually abused her after tying her up. The victim was assaulted in a similar fashion inside the bathroom later on September 24 as well.

The victim did not divulge the incident to anyone out of fear. She, however, was found pregnant when taken to a hospital after severe stomach pain. Based on the finding, the Aryanadu police booked a case.