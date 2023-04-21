Don't try to hoodwink AI cameras, they can snap interior of vehicles

Kochi: Motorists on Kerala roads need to be extra vigilant hereafter as the high-resolution Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras of the Motor Vehicles Department are keeping a close eye on the traffic. Follow the road rules and do not try to dupe the cameras and it would be in vain.



Pay attention to the following things:

Interior visible in hazy light too

Only the number plates are visible clearly in the visuals captured by the conventional cameras established for detecting overspeeding. The new AI cameras will see inside the vehicles too by using infrared. It is possible to impose fines for not wearing the seat belt and using the mobile phone because of this. Do not think that if the light is switched on inside the vehicle, the camera will not be able to record the visuals. There are facilities to see any visual in lighter and brighter shades.

Recordings for scrutiny

It is not necessary that whatever is detected by the AI cameras are violations of the law. It is to ensure that the visuals are scrutinized. For example, AI understands that both the hands of the driver should be on the steering wheel, and therefore, scenes of driving with one hand on the steering wheel will be captured by the camera. However, if it is found during the scrutiny that there was no phone on the other hand, a fine will not be imposed. AI will be improved by feeding it with details found during such scrutiny.

SMS alert not instant

If there is a violation of the law, it will not be received through SMS immediately. The SMS will be sent only after the visual is scrutinized in the control room and it is determined that it is an offence. If the violation of the law takes place at night, the visual will be scrutinized only after 10 am when the office opens. This means that penalties could be imposed on the offenders from all the cameras under which the vehicle passes in the meantime. Even during office hours, it takes about 10 to 15 minutes for sending the SMS. If the mobile phone is used for checking the SMS, there could be another fine for that offence.

Use right-fitting helmets for children

The recommendation of the Motor Vehicles Department is that care must be taken to use helmets that fit right for children. If any helmet available at home is fixed on children’s heads, the cameras could be duped but such helmets could prove dangerous to children.

No permanent spots for cameras

Do not think that one can flout any law in places where there are no AI cameras. The cameras fixed at present will be shifted to other locations as the number of offences come down. In future, cameras could be installed even in bylanes which are more prone to violation of the law.

As reported earlier 726 AI cameras installed on various roads have started detecting traffic violations from Thursday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan officially inaugurated the operation of these cameras. Though the cameras have started identifying traffic violations, no fine will be imposed on the offenders till April 19, said the transport minister.