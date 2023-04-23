3 students returning from Malayatoor pilgrimage die in car accident at Wayanad

Wayanad: Three youngsters were killed after the car they were travelling in fell into a 10ft deep ditch on the Kalpetta-Padinjarethara Road here on Sunday.

The deceased are Sneha Joseph (21), daughter of Joseph Puthenpurakkal and Mary (Sally) of Mankayam in Kasaragod's Vellarikundu; Jisna Mary Joseph (20), daughter of the late Joseph Kolakkal and Molly of Karikkottakary, 12km from Kannur's Iritty; and Adon Besty (19), son of Bestie and Siji of Palathumkadavu, 20km from Iritty.

Adon and Jisna were final-year undergraduate students of Don Bosco College at Kacherikadav in Iritty; and Sneha completed her undergraduate course the previous academic year.

Adon's younger sister Diona suffered serious injuries and was admitted to Dr. Moopen's Medical College at Meppadi near Kalpetta. Sneha's younger sister Sona Joseph, a third-year BCA student, and Sanjo Jose Augustine were the other two injured persons.

The passengers were returning after visiting the pilgrimage centre at Malayatoor.

The accident occurred at 6.30 pm at Puzhamudi Junction when the car rammed into an electric post and fell off the road.