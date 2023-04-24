Hefty discount on fares on 20 KSRTC buses in Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta: A 30 per cent discount on ticket fare is now available on 20 buses of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) running in Pathanamthitta district. Special boards have also been put up on the front and rear of these buses displaying the fare cuts too lure riders.

Out of this, two schedules are Superfast and the rest are Fast Passenger category. The Superfast buses run on Kanhangad-Punalur and Pathanapuram-Chandanakampara routes.

The Kanhangad bus runs via Chittarikkal, Alakode, Taliparamba, Kannur, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Thodupuzha, Pala, Ranni, Pathanamthitta, Konni and Pathanapuram to reach Punalur.

The Chandanakampara bus departs from Pathanapuram and operate services via Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Guruvayur, Kozhikode, Thalassery, Iritti, Sreekandapuram, and Payyavoor.

Chandanakampara is in Kannur district, whereas Punalur is in Thiruvananthapuram district.

Fast Passenger buses

The Fast Passenger buses on which discounts are available run on the following routes: Pathanamthitta-Padichira, Varkala-Mundakayam, Chathannoor-Kumaly, Kottarakara-Kollam-Kumily, Punalur-Ernakulam, Kollam-Kumily, Kollam-Koruthodu, Adoor-Aluva, Adoor-Koottar, Pathanamthitta-Chenappady-Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta-Kakkanad-Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta-Veegaland-Ernakulam, Nedumkandam-Adimali-Pathanamthitta, Nedumkandam-Kottarakara, and Chengannoor-Kombaya.

Following the government order that private buses cannot conduct Superclass services above 140km, the KSRTC had acquired these permits. But the private buses are also conducting services at the same timings after obtaining temporary permission from the High Court. The KSRTC is offering the 30 per cent discount on ticket fare to attract more passengers in light of this competition.