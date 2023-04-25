Modi fans left dejected as 'Yuvam' gate remained shut on thousands

Kochi: It was like a pilgrimage failed at the last minute for many BJP supporters who returned from here with heavy hearts as they could not get a glimpse of their ultimate leader even after travelling long distances.

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi entered the venue of ‘Yuvam’, a programme projected as an interaction with the youth of Kerala, at Sacred Heart College Ground on Monday evening, a commotion broke out at the entry gate with police and Modi fans getting into a prolonged argument.

Many of the BJP workers who arrived at the gate had proof of their registrations for the Yuvam event, but the police did not allow them to enter the venue as they maintained that the protocol was that “none can be let in once the VIP reached the venue.”

“How do they become VIPs? It’s only because of people like us,” an angry young BJP worker was heard asking the crowd. He was venting out his anger after being denied a chance to watch PM Modi which he must have been longing for. There were many like him, including young women, who could not make it to the venue in advance due to traffic snags and security restrictions.

People who could not enter the 'Yuvam' venue gather outside. Photo: Special arrangement

Someone from inside, not a cop, with an evident tone of authority, asked the crowd to disperse saying “Not a single person can be allowed inside now.” Pat came a comment from the crowd – “no wonder, we keep failing here.”

A police officer tried to explain the situation to the crowd. “There are already 30,000 people inside. There’s no more space for anyone,” he said in a pacifying tone. To this, another young man, learned to be from Palakkad, had a counter which he wanted to throw at the organisers of the event. “Then why did they allow all of us to register for the event? There must have been some restrictions. At least they should have installed some big screens outside the venue,” he said. He kept repeating it, though no senior BJP leader was there to listen. It was just between the cops and the cadre.

There were party workers from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Malappuram among the dejected crowd. One of the youths from Thiruvananthapuram told this correspondent the group he belonged to could not reach the venue on time as there was an accident on the way.

Top police officers, including City Commissioner K Sethuraman, reached the spot as the situation escalated. The crowd, but, was in no mood to disperse. It was then the turn of ADGP (law and order) M R Ajith Kumar. He tried to play the tough cop but to no avail. Some of the angry young men were seen confronting the top cop, daring him to wield the baton.

An angry Ajith Kumar was heard asking Sethuraman in English: “Mr Commissioner, how are you going to get the VIP out?”. Sethuraman did not have a clear answer, but he looked determined.

Amid all the drama, there emerged a hero in the crisis. He was also among the dejected lot, but he kept his worries aside and chose to play the disciplined party worker. The Yuva Morcha leader from Kozhikode also wanted to get in, but as it became clear that it was not going to happen, he wanted the crowd to go away.

“At the moment, our top priority should be Modi ji’s security,” he told the mass in the mayhem. Though there were not many takers for him, he was determined to carry out his mission. Every time someone made a critical remark against the orgainsers – the party – he said, “There are channel cameras around. We should not send out a message that there’s no unity among us.” He even convinced many around him to make a move.

By this time, the police deployed more force and got the reluctant crowd moving out slowly. As it became clear that there was no point in waiting, a youngster was heard calling out to his group for a selfie with the Yuvam entrance in the background.

The Palakkad youth had also withdrawn. He kept making his complaints about the poor organisation. But he was optimism clad in a white mundu and shirt. “This is only the beginning. Modi ji will be coming to Kerala again, soon. Look at the news, he has already made a big promise to the youth.”

“On what?” someone asked. “That he will give them jobs," came the reply.

The return of the pilgrims had started. They made a long line along the Thevara-Kundannoor bridge, walking back to the buses parked far away.