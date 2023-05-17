Impersonation row: Kerala varsity postpones university union elections

Thiruvananthapuram: Following the 'Manorama' exposé on the impersonation attempt in the college union election at the Christian College, Kattakada, the Kerala University on Wednesday decided to postpone the elections to the university union council.

Allegations had surfaced that the Students Federation of India (SFI) had attempted to sneakily replace the girl who won the college union election for the post of university union councillor with a student leader of its choice.

Two SFI members — Aromal and Anakha — had emerged victorious for the two posts after college union elections were held on December 12.

When the names of the newly elected councillors were forwarded from the college to the university, the name of A Visakh, a first-year B Sc student, was given instead of Anakha's.

After it became a controversy following the expose, the college principal sent an email to the university registry to withdraw Visakh's name.

The CPM has also announced an investigation headed by the party's Kovalam area secretary. As part of this, the team has recorded Anakha's statement.

Calling the reports of impersonation serious, SFI state leadership decided to suspend Visakh's area committee duties. Till now, Visakh has been the Kattakada area committee secretary of SFI.