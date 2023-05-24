Cop behind Thoppumpady hit-and-run transferred to Kasaragod

Thoppumpady (Kochi): A Kochi-based police officer involved in a recent hit-and-run at Thoppumpady has been transferred to a far-flung station in northern Kerala.

Kadavanthra police station Inspector G P Manuraj has been shifted to the Chandera police station in Kasaragod with immediate effect. An order in this regard was issued by the Director General of Police (DGP) on Tuesday.

A young man, Vimal Jolly, was injured after Manuraj's car hit the former's scooter a few days ago. The latter sped away from the spot but was reportedly chased down by angry local residents.

The incident had triggered a controversy with the police initially reluctant to register a case against the accused official even days after the incident. While the accident took place on May 18, the police finally lodged a case only three days later.

Only the other day, the Thoppumpady police registered a case against Manuraj for rash and negligent driving, endangering human life.

The accident took place around 9:30 pm on May 18. The 29-year-old accident victim is a native of Pandikkudy. Following the collision, Manuraj's co-passenger got off the vehicle, while he was stuck as he could not open the door on his side.

Chargesheet soon

According to Special Branch Assistant Commissioner of Police K R Manoj, who is leading the investigation, a report arraigning Manuraj as the accused in the case will soon be submitted before the court. The ACP is also examining whether there was a lapse on the part of the Thoppumpady police in the timely registration of a First Information Report on the accident.

As part of the investigation, the car involved in the accident has already been taken into custody by the Special Investigation Team led by the ACP. The team is now slated to collect statements from both the vehicle owner and Inspector Manuraj.

Statements will be also collected from eyewitnesses and also those who gave chase to the car involved in the accident and way-laid it.

Manuraj's defence

Manuraj, on the other hand, argues that it was the scooter that caused the accident by over-speeding. He also claims that he decided not to stop the car as he wanted to avoid a traffic gridlock on the bridge.

“The Thoppumpady SHO had sought my opinion as they were seeking to work out a compromise. As both the vehicles had insurance coverage, I insisted on not settling the issue. It was the scooter that hit the car from the wrong direction. This could be understood if any video footage of the incident is available,” he said.

Vimal Jolly, on his part, maintains that he was riding the electric scooter very slowly as it was running out of battery charge.