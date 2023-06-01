Thiruvananthapuram: Franco Mulakkal, who was booked in a case involving the alleged rape of a nun, has resigned as the Jalandhar bishop. He will now be known as Franco Bishop Emeritus.

There will be no canonical restrictions on Mulakkal's ministry, confirmed the Apostolic Nunciature of the Holy See to India which represents Vatican in the country.

A press release issued by the Apostolic Nunciature noted that the High Court has admitted an appeal against his acquittal in the case.

The authority clarified that Mulakkal's resignation was requested as 'pro bono Ecclesiae', especially for the good of the diocese which needs a new bishop.

A local court in Kottayam acquitted Mulakkal of the rape charges in 2022.

In February, he visited pope Francis in the Vatican. In a video message, Franco Mulakkal said that he informed the Pope during the meeting about his decision to step down from the post. “I resigned from the post for the sake of the Jalandhar diocese and appointment of a new bishop,” he said.

Meanwhile, sources close to the Vatican claimed that the Church didn't demand Mulakkal's resignation as a disciplinary action.

Mulakkal (57) was accused of raping a nun multiple times during his visit to a convent in Jalandhar diocese between 2014 and 2016 when he was the bishop there of the Roman Catholic church.

The survivor is a member of the Missionaries of Jesus, a congregation under the diocese.

Trial in the case, which started in November 2019, had concluded on January 10. In her complaint to the police in June, 2018, the nun had alleged that she was subjected to sexual abuse by Franco Mulakkal between 2014 and 2016.

The court had restrained the print and electronic media from publishing any matter relating to the trial in the case without its permission.

