College student found dead at private hostel in Thodupuzha

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 07, 2023 10:28 AM IST Updated: June 07, 2023 11:15 AM IST
Suicide
The incident came to light after a foul smell emanated from the decomposed body. Photo: iStock/Wachiwit
Topic | Idukki

A college student was found dead at a hostel in Thodupuzha on Tuesday. A R Arun Raj, a student of Al Azar College, was found hanging at the private hostel near the institution.

Arun Raj from Pathanapuram was a second-year mechanical engineering student. His body is believed to be two days old, Manorama News reported.

Arun was staying in the room alone. The incident came to light after a foul odour emanated from the decomposing body. According to primary reports, Arun died by suicide. His body will soon be shifted to the hospital.

This is the second death by suicide of college students in two weeks. Last week, Sradha Satheesh from Amal Jyothi Engineering College, Kanjirapally, was found hanging in her hostel room after college authorities allegedly seized her mobile phone.

