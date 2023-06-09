No pact to end Solar scam protest: Kanam rejects Divakaran’s revelation

Thiruvananthapuram: Terming it as a “marketing strategy”, CPI State Secretary Kanam Rajendran on Friday rubbished the claims made by veteran party leader C Divakaran in his autobiography that a political pact had been reached to abruptly end the Solar scam protest in 2013.

In his autobiography ‘Kanalvazhikaliloode’, former minister Divakaran claimed that the LDF had reached a “political pact” with the then-ruling Oommen Chandy-led Congress Government to call off the strike in front of the Secretariat all of a sudden.

“The things said by C Divakaran during his press conference are not there in his autobiography. The author has complete responsibility for the content and the publishers are not responsible,” Kanam said.

Divakaran had also revealed that Justice Sivarajan of the Solar Commission had accepted four or five crores to prepare a report against the then CM Oommen Chandy.

“Have gone through the Solar Commission report in full. All that is stated in the report can’t be accepted. There are several matters that should be rejected. The report has both necessary and unnecessary things,’ Kanam added.

On questions over the recent mark list and fake certificate controversies against the SFI, the CPI leader noted that such violations in Universities happened all the time. “Earlier, it was against the KSU leaders. Now the SFI activists are facing the charges. That’s it,” he said.