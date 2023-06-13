Kasaragod man dies after crashing his scooter into wild boar

Kasaragod: A battery shop employee died after crashing his scooter into what people suspect was a wild boar at Kasaragod's Periya village.



The deceased has been identified as K V Babu (43) of Villarampathi in Koodanam ward.

Babu was returning from his battery shop when he met with the accident. Photo: Special arrangement

The accident happened at Chekkippallam on Periya Bazar-Ayamkadavu Road around 8.30 pm on Monday. A seriously injured Babu was found on the road by Youth Congress district secretary Rakesh Periya and his friend Aneesh Kalliyot who were passing by in a car. They called in the Pullur-Periya grama panchayat's ambulance and shifted him to the District Hospital. "Babu's helmet was shattered and his head was bleeding," said Karthyayani A, the panchayat vice-president, and Babu's neighbour.

As his condition was serious, Babu was shifted to Aster MIMS in Kannur, where he died around 12.30 am on Tuesday.

Karthyayani said no one saw the wild boar near the site of the accident. "But people saw hoof marks of wild boar near the accident site and also the hair of the animal on the Scooty," Karthyayani.

Morning walkers have often reported droves of boars rummaging the area, she said.

Babu was returning from his battery shop when he met with the accident, she said. He is survived by his elder brother Narayanan and younger sister Sharada. His parents Madhavi and Raman of Madathil predeceased him.