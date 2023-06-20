Calicut varsity senate: Student representative's PG admission invalid, alleges SFI

Kozhikode: A day after it alleged that one of the student representatives elected to the Calicut University Senate was not a regular student, SFI filed a complaint against another MSF candidate.



SFI member and elected representative in the Senate, C H Amal said that the PG admission of A Rahees, who was elected as a Muslim Students Federation (MSF) candidate, is invalid as he is doing his second non-professional course.

In his complaint to the vice-chancellor, Rahul has demanded to cancel Rahees' PG admission and disqualify him as a senate member.

This is the second complaint that Amal has filed in as many days against MSF senate members. On Tuesday, he filed a complaint against Ameen Rasheed alleging that he was a panchayat employee.

At present, Rahees is doing his post-graduation at the Department of Russian and Comparative Literature on the University campus.

In his complaint, Amal claims that Rahees already has an MA in Sociology, from the Regional College of Science and Humanities, Kizhissery, Malappuram.

As per university norms, a non-professional postgraduate holder, who has completed the course as a regular student cannot do another non-professional course as a regular student. He points out that Rahees had represented the Regional College of Science and Humanities as a University Councillor during the 2019-2020 academic year.

Amal alleged that Rahees' admission to the course and his membership in the Senate are invalid and demanded his disqualification.

The election for the Calicut University Senate was held on June 14. Four MSF candidates were elected to the Senate.