Missing boys from shelter home nabbed from Shoranur, Kozhikode railway stations

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 24, 2023 03:26 PM IST Updated: June 24, 2023 04:14 PM IST
Government Children's Home for Boys, Vellimadukunnu
Government Children's Home for Boys, Vellimadukunnu. Photo: Kozhikode Directory
Kozhikode: The police have nabbed all the four children who went missing from the Government Children's Home for Boys, Vellimadukunnu here on Saturday.

While three boys were found at Shoranur railway sation, the fourth from Lucknow was found at the Kozhikode railway station.

The police had received information that the boys boarded a train from Koyilandy railway station. 

CCTV footage had revealed that the boys escaped from the children's home by removing the rails on a bathroom window.

A source said the boys received help from two persons outside to escape from the facility. An investigation surrounding one of these men helped the police trace the boys.

The authorities discovered that the boys - Unnikrishnan (16 years), Nihal, (17), Abhinav (15) and Nikhil (16) - were missing from the children's home at 6 am on Saturday. Unnikrishnan and Nihal, who hail from Perambra, are convicted in criminal cases.

Abhinav is from Malappuram. Nikhil was taken to the boys home by Railway police while roaming alone on the railway station premises.

A probe was initiated under the supervision of K E Baiju, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kozhikode to find the missing children.

